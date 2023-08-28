InventHelp Inventors Develop Dolly-Type Product for Doors & Windows (FED-2490)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a safe and easy method of transporting heavy doors and windows to and from a job site," said one of two inventors, from Tacoma, Wash., "so we invented the DOOR CADDY. Our design would reduce strain and it would allow the user to carry heavy doors and windows to their destination with ease."

The invention provides a dolly for transporting heavy doors and windows to and from a job site. In doing so, it helps protect door and window surfaces during transport. As a result, it helps to prevent damage and injuries and it increases safety, efficiency and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, carpenters, home renovators, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

