InventHelp Inventors Develop Extended PVC Coupler (SCO-289)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to provide electrical contractors with a working area of tubing, without concern over conduit configurations that extend or poke up where they could be broken by machinery," said one of two inventors, from Rancho Cordova, Calif., "so we invented EXTENDED P V C COUPLINGS. Our design would take the guesswork out of attempting to determine and pinpoint the exact level of concrete pour for a more efficient conduit-to-concrete construction procedure."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a PVC coupler for use in conjunction with electrical conduit being set within poured concrete footers. In doing so, it can be cut flush with the finished and dried concrete slab. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electrical contractors, building construction workers, and construction jobsite installation do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

