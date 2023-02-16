InventHelp Inventors Develop Exterior Camera System for Vehicles (DCD-152)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an external camera mount for a vehicle to capture high quality images and videos when traveling on vacation or in scenic areas," said one of two inventors, from Lanham, Md., "so we invented the C & T VIEW CAM. Our design enables the motorist and passengers to document and enjoy the views in real time." The invention provides a video camera system for motor vehicle applications intended for exterior mounting on the vehicle. In doing so, it offers a means of capturing scenic travel views in still-image or video clip form. It also eliminates reflections from windshield glass. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers and vehicle owners. The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp