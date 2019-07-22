InventHelp Inventors Develop Flavorful Marinade for Outdoor and Indoor Cooking (TPA-2837)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Tampa, Fla., wanted to create a delicious and robust way to accentuate the flavors of meats, vegetables and salads, so they invented BOOTY JUICE.

The invention provides an effective way to enhance the flavors of foods, such as collard greens, kale, chicken, ribs or any kind of barbequed meat. In doing so, it offers a tasty alternative to traditional dressings and marinades. As a result, it enhances satisfaction and taste and it saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could make indoor and outdoor cooking more flavorful, healthy and enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2837, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

