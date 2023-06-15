InventHelp Inventors Develop Fun and Functional Clock (AJD-116)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a unique clock option that can be displayed in any room," said one of two inventors, from Athens, Ga., "so we invented the STICKING AROUND CLOCK. Our design would display the current time while also adding a decorative touch to the space."

The invention provides a fun and functional design for a clock. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional clocks. As a result, it could garner a great deal of attention and it can be displayed upon walls throughout a home, dormitory, etc. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AJD-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp