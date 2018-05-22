"We are avid golfers and find it difficult to bend out of our golf cart to pick up a ball during a round of golf. We were inspired to develop our invention while playing a three-person golf scramble," said the inventors. THE SHAGSTER eliminates the need to bend over or get out of a golf cart to pick up a golf ball; you can simply pick up your ball on the way by. It also allows a golfer to easily retrieve a ball from water or bushes. This device is ideal for use during golf scrambles, but may also be particularly appealing to elderly or handicapped golfers. It is made from durable materials for years of effective use. Families of golfers are always looking for a fun gift, this would be it!

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-KOC-489, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-golf-ball-retrieval-device-koc-489-300651473.html

SOURCE InventHelp

