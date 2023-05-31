InventHelp Inventors Develop Hair Dispenser for Salons (LAX-1352)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hair stylist and needed a secure and stable way to hold and dispense hair pieces during the braiding process," said one of two inventors, from Inglewood, Calif., "so we invented the HAIR DISPENSER. Our design enables you to easily store, separate and dispense hair and without the hassle of fighting tangles."

The invention provides an effective means of storing, separating, and dispensing hair portions in a salon. In doing so, it can be used during the installation process of braided hair or hair weaves. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the hassle of detangling hair. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, barbershops, professional hairdressers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1352, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp