InventHelp Inventors Develop Ice Removal Tool for Roof Edges (TRO-994)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a tool to easily remove ice that accumulates at the edges of a rooftop," said one of two inventors, from Kemptville, Ontario, Canada, "so we invented the ICE HAMMER. Our design reduces the risk of injuries and damage associated with ice dams."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to knock ice off the roof edges of a home in the winter. In doing so, it prevents ice dams from growing and causing major damage. It also eliminates the need to climb a ladder or onto the roof and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, home builders and construction crews.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-994, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp