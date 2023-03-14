InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design for a Curbside Mailbox (ASP-210)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."We thought there should be a safe way to access the mailbox from the back to avoid danger from the road side," said one of two inventors, from San Antonio, Texas, "so we invented THE UNIVERSAL SAFETY MAILBOX. Our design would offer a unique alternative to traditional curbside mailboxes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a curbside mailbox. In doing so, it enables the mail carrier and resident to easily access the mailbox. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it helps to avoid vehicular traffic when getting the mail. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and small businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-210, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp