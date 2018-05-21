"We developed our invention because we could not get the top sheet to stay in place when changing the bedding. We also felt that an invention like ours would help keep a bed neat while occupying it," said the inventors. The PERFECT FITTED FLAT allows both sheets (fitted and flat) to remain secured in place on a bed. It will prevent a person from kicking off the sheet. This will, in turn, allow a person to remain warm and comfortable throughout the night. This sheet can be secured in place quickly and easily, thus reducing time and effort required to make a bed. Ultimately, this sheet will contribute to an overall more comfortable and restful night's sleep. It is ideal for restless sleepers of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2361, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-flat-sheet-for-beds-pho-2361-300651191.html

SOURCE InventHelp

