InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Infant Car Seat/Carrier (LGT-439)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a modified infant car seat/carrier that would offer increased convenience for parents," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the BABY COME TO ME. Our design would reduce the awkward maneuvers required to place or remove a baby from the vehicle."

The invention provides an improved design for an infant car seat/carrier. In doing so, it enables the parent or caregiver to easily access and secure the baby in the safety seat. As a result, it increases safety, comfort and convenience and it reduces struggles and strain. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-439, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

