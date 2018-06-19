They developed the EZ PIPE to feature a unique one-piece design. The device prevents the formation of leaks. It is designed for ease of installation, which saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. In addition, the invention reduces costs on untimely plumbing repairs.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1999, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-sink-fixture-hlw-1999-300667360.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

