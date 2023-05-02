InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative and Immersive Treadmill (NPL-446)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to experience the sensation of walking or running outside when engaging in indoor cardiovascular exercise on a treadmill," said one of two inventors, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so we invented the VIRTUAL WORKOUT. Our immersive and engaging design could pass the time and it could help the user maintain a fitness regimen."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative treadmill option for fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it enables the user to enjoy a simulated outdoor environment and scenery. As a result, it could make indoor exercise more realistic and enjoyable and it could provide added motivation. The invention features an immersive design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-446, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp