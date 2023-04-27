InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative Camera System for Vehicles (FJK-255)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to provide vehicle owners with a means of automatically recording various types of criminal activities related to their vehicles," said one of two inventors, from Coral Springs, Fla., "so we invented the LIFE CAM. Our design would automatically record evidence of a hit-and-run, attempted auto theft, vandalism, carjacking, or tampering."

The invention provides advanced automotive security for motorists. In doing so, it ensures that photographic or video evidence is recorded and available. As a result, it allows police to identify and apprehend a car thief or carjacker. It also could provide added safety for vehicle owners. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

