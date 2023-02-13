InventHelp Inventors Develop Intelligent Gardening System (ALL-3078)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be an automated means of watering and providing nutrients to plants," said one of two inventors, from Riverdale, Ga., "so we invented the O M A INTELLIGENT GARDEN. Our intelligent gardening system can be used indoors or outdoors."

The patent-pending invention provides a intelligent microprocessor controlled system for gardening. In doing so, it would monitor and provide timed watering or watering-fertilizer delivery to garden botanicals in an automated manner. As a result, it could maximize plant growth and harvest potential. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumer and commercial grower applications.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

