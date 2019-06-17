InventHelp Inventors Develop Lactation Aid for Breastfeeding Mothers (ORD-2716)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Orlando, Fla., wanted to create a way to stimulate milk production for nursing mothers, so they invented MOM'S LACTATION AID.

The invention provides an improved way to help breastfeeding mothers produce more milk. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional lactation aids. As a result, it increases convenience and it could provide added health benefits and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for breastfeeding mothers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could provide added nutrition for adults."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2716, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

