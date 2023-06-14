InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Baby Swing to Enhance Safety & Comfort (CCT-4796)

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have a newborn and we were brainstorming the idea of how we could create a more soothing, safe, and entertaining device for babies while also providing parents with peace of mind," said an inventor, from Hamilton, Ohio, "so we invented Our Little Baby Products. Our innovative design will provided added comfort for babies, and peace of mind for parents."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a baby swing. In doing so, it offers an effective temperature monitoring and alert system for the seat within a swing. As a result, it enhances safety and reduces the risk of SIDS. It also increases comfort and entertainment for the baby. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4796, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp