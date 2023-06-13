InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Kitchen Garbage Can (CWC-197)

PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --"We thought there could be a more efficient way to replace the bag in a kitchen garbage can," said one of two inventors, from Caledonia, Mo., "so we invented the E Z TRASH CAN. Our design could increase organization in the kitchen."

The invention provides an improved design for a garbage can. In doing so, it offers easy access to a trash bag when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the hassle of searching through cabinets or closets for a trash bag. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp