InventHelp Inventors Develop New Accessory for Hockey Players (TRO-836)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way for a goal tender to hook a neck guard to their face mask," said one of two inventors, from London, Ontario, Canada, "so we invented the HACKETT CLIP. Our design also enables you to adjust the neck guard to the appropriate length."

The invention provides an improved way to connect a neck guard to a hockey face mask. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a skate lace. As a result, it helps ensure a proper fit and it reduces noise associated with the mask and neck guard clinging together. The invention features a durable and reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for goal tenders.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-836, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

