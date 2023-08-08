InventHelp Inventors Develop New Fire Tending Tool (CNC-215)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved tool for repositioning logs within a fire pit," said one of two inventors, from Maiden, N.C., "so we invented the PAPA Q'S FIREPIT "GIT" POLE. Our design offers an alternative to traditional pokers and tools and it could reduce the risk of burns."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of tool for tending to a fire. In doing so, it reduces the amount of effort required to push, pull, and even pick up and move pieces of firewood in an outdoor fire pit. It also could be used to help extinguish a fire. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts and others who enjoy firepits, camp fires, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

