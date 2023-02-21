InventHelp Inventors Develop New Lowrider Ride-On Toy for Children (Lax-1504)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way for parents to share their love of lowriders with their kids," said one of two inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented HYPER CARS. Our design would offer a fun new powered vehicle ride-on toy for toddlers and young children."

The invention provides a new battery-powered ride-on toy for children. In doing so, it allows children to learn by imitating their parents. It also enhances fun and entertainment and it could encourage outdoor time. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1504, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp