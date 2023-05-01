InventHelp Inventors Develop New Shark Repellent Device (PTA-149)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."We wanted to create a portable device for water sport enthusiasts to prompt any sharks in the vicinity to vacate the area," said one of two inventors, from Eugene, Ore., "so we invented the SHARK BE GONE. Our design could help reduce the risk of shark attacks and the associated injuries and fatalities."

The invention provides an effective shark repellent for ocean-sports enthusiasts. In doing so, it helps protect against shark attacks. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beach goers, surfers, and other ocean/water sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

