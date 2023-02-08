InventHelp Inventors Develop New Strapless Knee Pads (BEC-309)

PITTSBURGH , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I'm a carpenter and needed a more comfortable pair of protective knee pads," said one of two inventors, from Winthrop, Mass., "so we invented the STRAPLESS KNEE PADS. Our design would cushion the knees while working without having to deal with tight and restrictive straps."

The invention provides an improved design for knee pads. In doing so, it offers an alternative to standard knee protection pads with straps. As a result, it increases comfort and it eliminates the need to struggle with straps that slip or cut off circulation. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for members of the labor force such as carpenters, mechanics, tile or carpet installers, construction laborers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

