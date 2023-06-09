InventHelp Inventors Develop New Urinary Incontinence Product for Men (DCD-270)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more comfortable and pain-free means to catch inadvertently discharged urine," said one of two inventors, from Washington, D.C., "so we invented the PAINLESS CATCH. Our design would provide a sanitary barrier between underwear and pants and the odor and wetness of urine."

The invention provides a protective covering to prevent urine leaks for men. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using a traditional penile clamp. As a result, it helps prevent the embarrassment associated with urine stains on pants and it reduces discomfort and pain. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men who experience urinary incontinence. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-270, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp