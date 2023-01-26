InventHelp Inventors Develop New Vehicle Safety System (TLS-297)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a vehicle safety system to prevent children, pets and others from being inadvertently left behind in a parked car," said one of two inventors, from Tyler, Texas, "so we invented LIFE SAVING TECHNOLOGY. Our design would provide added protection and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder to remove all individuals from a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents individuals from being left behind in the parked car. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries and will also notify authorities/1st responders of location of vehicle and need for immediate help. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, daycare centers, shuttle services, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

SOURCE InventHelp