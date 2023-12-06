InventHelp Inventors Develop New Workout Accessory for Fitness Enthusiasts (ASP-246)

PITTSBURGH , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a sturdy support device that can be used when performing plank and other abdominal exercises," said one of two inventors, from Copperas Cove, Texas, "so we invented the CORE ECLIPSE. Our design would keep the user's feet stable while also making the workout easier."

The invention provides a workout accessory for performing plank and abdominal exercises. In doing so, it enables the user to rotate side-to-side during a plank exercise. It also increases support and it reduces strain on the knees, ankles, and toes. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, trainers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ASP-246, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

