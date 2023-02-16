InventHelp Inventors Develop Overlay Datacenter Robotized System (DNV-481)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a robotic system tailored for the installation of rack-mounted data servers and related rack-mounted supporting equipment used in datacenter applications," said one of two inventors, from Highlands Ranch, Colo., "so we invented the OVERLAY DATACENTER ROBOTIZED SYSTEM. Our design could be used to coordinate the process of assembling data center servers and related rack-mounted equipment as well as disassembling and removing data servers and related equipment." The patent-pending invention provides a robotic hardware and software system for the autonomous installation of datacenter servers and related rack-mounted equipment. In doing so, it offers an improved way to handle the weight loads of the data servers and related rack-mounted equipment for the intended data server installation task. Additionally, the invention features a practical and efficient design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the owners of data centers. The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

