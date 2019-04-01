InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Shade Umbrella (AUP-1067)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Cedar Park, Texas, have developed the FLEX SHADE, a versatile and protective umbrella-like shade that is used to protect users from the harmful rays of the sun.

"I was working on the roof of a department store with zero shade available. Most units on the market, like pop-up tents, require two people to set it up or require zip ties. This canopy-like invention will offer a much more simple way to provide shade and protection when outdoors," said the inventors. The FLEX SHADE provides shade and protection from the harmful UV rays of the sun. This will also help protect a person from becoming overheated. It allows users to spend time outdoors in a more comfortable manner. It may also reduce the incidence of skin cancer. This unit is simple to set up and take down. It offers a unique and versatile design that is sure to provide users with peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1067, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

