InventHelp Inventors Develop Privacy Accessory for Public Restrooms (TLS-398)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to seal the opening between the stall door and the frame when using a public restroom," said one of three inventors, from Lithia, Fla., "so we invented the PRIVACY 4 U. Our design would increase comfort and privacy knowing that others would be unable to glance through the opening."

The patent-pending invention provides added privacy when using a public restroom. In doing so, it prevents others from peaking in the gap between the stall and the door. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population, particularly women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-398, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp