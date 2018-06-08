They created a prototype for the 3 IN 1 GRILL STATION to reduce fuel consumption during cooking. The unit makes it possible to operate several burners with a single tank of propane. This is designed to conserve energy, which is better for the environment. The invention helps to enhance personal safety as well. Furthermore, the device is ideal for use at large events.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2632, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-propane-equipment-tpa-2632-300658895.html

SOURCE InventHelp

