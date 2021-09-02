InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for Mass Shooting Incidents (CCT-4532)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to protect people and give them the extra seconds to fight and escape during a mass shooting incident," said one of two inventors, from Burlington, Ky., "so we invented the SHOOTER OBSTRUCTION PANEL. Our design could help victims to escape by eliminating the shooter's line of sight and slowing his path."

The invention enables individuals to protect themselves during a mass shooting incident. In doing so, it offers an alternative to relying on traditional security, resource officers, training, etc. As a result, it enhances safety, it could increase the survival rate and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and protective design that is quick and easy to deploy so it is ideal for schools, businesses, entertainment venues, police, first responders, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

