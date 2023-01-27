InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Cover for Patio Umbrellas (TRO-799)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a patio umbrella cover to help maintain the look and life of the umbrella, including when stored in the off season," said one of two inventors, from Ponoka, AB, Canada, "so we invented the ULTIMATE UMBRELLA COVER. Our design could contribute to a fresher looking umbrella with less wear and tear."

The invention provides a protective cover for a patio umbrella. In doing so, it protects the closed umbrella against premature wear and tear. As a result, it could increase the life of the umbrella. The invention features a durable and decorative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations with outdoor patios. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

