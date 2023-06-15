InventHelp Inventors Develop Recording Booth for Amateur/Consumer Use (BDH-228)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way for anyone to experience what it is like to record in a recording studio," said one of three inventors, from Rosedale, Md., "so we invented the STU - VEND. Our design provides added fun and it eliminates the time and cost associated with purchasing time in an actual recording studio."

The patent-pending invention provides a new recording studio experience for everyday individuals. In doing so, it can be used to record vocal tracks along with a music track or bed. It also allows users to keep a digital copy of their recording and it could provide added fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for amateur singers, music enthusiasts, and everyday individuals, amusement parks, shopping malls and other commercial venues.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp