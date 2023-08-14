InventHelp Inventors Develop Replaceable Net for a Playpen (TLS-404)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to remove and wash the net on a playpen or pack and play if it gets dirty or replace if it gets damaged," said one of two inventors, from Shawnee, Okla., "so we invented the NEAT NET."

The patent-pending invention provides a replaceable net for a playpen or pack and play. In doing so, it can be easily removed for washing or replacing. As a result, it increases sanitation and safety and it eliminates the need to replace the entire unit if the net becomes dirty or damaged. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies, child care centers, hospitals (when paired with a non-permeable material on the playpen), etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp