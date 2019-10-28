InventHelp Inventors Develop Safe & Efficient Screen Cutter (LLF-318)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While replacing screen panels, I kept accidentally cutting my fingers and portions of the screen that I had not intended to," said one of two inventors from Dover, and Mulberry, Fla. "Looking for a way to cut screen more safely and precisely, we came up with this efficient tool."

They created a prototype for the SCREEN SAVIOR to allow portions of screen to be trimmed easily when replacing screen panels. The tool prevents the user from injuring oneself while cutting screen. It also stops the screen from being damaged, which ensures a professional appearance. In addition, the invention saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations.

