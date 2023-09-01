InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Accessory for Logging Trailers (FED-2475)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in logging, I see the danger presented while driving on rough roads in the woods with the trailer attached atop the logging truck bed. We thought there should be a way to prevent this danger," said one of two inventors, from Port Angeles, Wash., "so we invented the TRAILER RIDE LOCK. Our design would provide peace of mind and less work for safety-conscious loggers working in very difficult conditions."

The invention provides a solid way to restrain an empty trailer transported atop the bed of a logging truck. In doing so, it prevents the heavy trailer from unexpectedly sliding off the back of the truck frame when traveling on rough ground. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the logging industry.

