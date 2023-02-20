InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Valve Assist for Oilfield Workers (JMT-212)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a system of combined parts to aid in eliminating safety hazards for oilfield workers associated with through tubing blowouts during operations of high-pressure natural gas and oil wells," said an inventor, from Bellaire, Mich., "so we invented the SAFETY VALVE ASSIST. Our design would reduce the likelihood of dangerous blowouts and it would help keep workers safe." The patent-pending invention provides a system of components to reduce potential safety hazards for oilfield workers. In doing so, it eliminates dangerous working conditions associated with operations of high-pressure natural gas and oil wells. As a result, it increases safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to attach and remove so it is ideal for oil/chemical contractors, offshore service rigging platform personnel, large oil company owners, etc. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

