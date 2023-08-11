InventHelp Inventors Develop Snow Removal System for Commercial Trailers (PHO-3042)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more efficient way to remove snow and ice from the top of a tall commercial trailer," said one of two inventors, from Maricopa, Ariz., "so we invented the SHANE SYSTEM. Our design eliminates the need for the truck driver to climb a ladder and struggle to push the snow away."

The invention provides an effective way to melt ice and snow from the rooftops of large commercial trailers. In doing so, it prevents the snow from blowing off and causing roadway accidents. As a result, it enhances safety and it eliminates the need to manually remove snow and ice. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

