"We were inspired to develop our idea due to the necessity of needing a hitch. We found the market for one was too high on our low budget. The materials needed to develop one on our own was inexpensive, so that's what we did," said the inventors. The G-HITCH eliminates side-to-side play and bouncing to prevent unwanted whipping and bouncing. This will, in turn, provide a much more stable and controlled ride. It promotes a high level of towing safety and may even prevent costly accidents from occurring. Ultimately, this attachment will provide peace of mind for safety-conscious trailer owners.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FRO-436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-stabilizing-trailer-hitch-fro-436-300651557.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

