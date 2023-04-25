InventHelp Inventors Develop Temporary Food Storage Locker (CCT-4797)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We went to dinner at an upscale restaurant. After eating, we wanted to go shopping and enjoy other activities, but we had leftovers that we had to bring home to refrigerate. We thought there could be a better solution," said one of two inventors, from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, "so we invented the FOOD SAFE. Our design offers a temporary way to safely store your leftovers after dining."

The patent-pending invention provides a temporary refrigerator and storage space for leftovers from a restaurant or other establishment. In doing so, it keeps leftover food cold, fresh, and safe after enjoying a meal at a restaurant. It also enables the user to enjoy other activities knowing leftovers are safely stored. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and other eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4797, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp