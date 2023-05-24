InventHelp Inventors Develop The Chiller Car Seat Cover (PHO-3048)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a seat cooling accessory to protect children and adults and help keep them cool, safe and comfortable when traveling during the hot summer months," said one of two inventors, from Chandler, Ariz., "so we invented THE CHILLER CAR SEAT COVER. Our design provides a solution to protect you and your precious cargo from excessive heat and it can be used in car seats, strollers, and other carriers."

The invention provides a freezable seat cover to keep users cool and comfortable in the car on hot days. In doing so, it helps prevent unwanted burns and discomfort. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it could make traveling in hot weather safer and more enjoyable. The invention features a unique and highly innovative design that is easy to freeze, apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, parents with young children, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/inventory is available.

