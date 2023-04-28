InventHelp Inventors Develop The Sprinkler Shield to Protect Vehicles (LAX-1525)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."We wanted to provide vehicle owners with a simple approach to maintaining a spotless vehicle exterior at home," said one of two inventors, from Upland, Calif., "so we invented THE SPRINKLER SHIELD. Our design offers a protective barrier between the driveway and lawn."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective barrier for a parked vehicle. In doing so, it protects against sprinkler water stains, grass clippings, stones, or other objects thrown by lawn mower blades, etc. As a result, it helps preserve the appearance of the vehicle. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

