InventHelp Inventors Develop Tracking Device for Lost Individuals (LAX-951)

"We were inspired to develop our invention because of all the AMBER Alerts and unsolved cases of child abductions. These situations are devastating for families, especially parents. Our invention will track and locate missing children and adults," said the inventors. The SAFETY ALERT effectively facilitates a lost individual's exact location. It is compact and lightweight for easy portability. In addition, this device is comfortable to wear and virtually unnoticeable. Its durable and reliable design will foster a sense of security for both parents and children, as well as caregivers.



The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LAX-951, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

