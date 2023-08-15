InventHelp Inventors Develop Travel Accessory for High-End Athletic Shoes (TPL-308)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I recently started collecting sneakers and my brother-in-law is a huge sneaker collector. We thought there could be a better way to travel with multiple pairs of footwear without damaging them," said one of two inventors, from Plymouth, Pa., "so we invented the SNEAKER SHELLS. Our design could help to preserve your investment in expensive footwear."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to transport high-end footwear while traveling. In doing so, it offers an alternative to placing shoes in traditional storage bags. As a result, it ensures that shoes are safe and protected and it helps prevent shoes from being creased, crushed, or otherwise damaged. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who own high-end footwear. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPL-308, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp