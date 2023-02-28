InventHelp Inventors Develop Travel Seal for Toiletry Bottles (SDB-1588)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to contain liquids in toiletry bottles while flying," said one of two inventors, from Temecula, Calif., "so we invented the TRAVEL SEAL. Our design would help to prevent the mess associated with exploding bottles of liquid within a suitcase."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store and transport various toiletries while traveling on an airplane. In doing so, it prevents the contents within bottles from exploding while in flight. As a result, it helps avoid spillage and wastage and it can be used with shampoos, conditioners, lotions, bodywash, etc. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1588, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp