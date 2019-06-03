InventHelp Inventors Develop Two-In-One Weightlifting Gloves (LVT-157)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Henderson, Nev., have developed the TIGER GRIPPS, newly designed weightlifting gloves for fitness enthusiasts. Not only will they help prevent the development of calluses and dry skin on a person's hands, but they will allow an individual to hold a barbell, dumbbell, etc., more securely and with less stress and strain on the fingers, hands and wrists. A prototype is available.

"We use two different types of weightlifting accessories. Our invention combines these two commonly used accessories into one unit. This offers convenience and cost-savings to weightlifters," said the inventors. The TIGER GRIPPS enhance comfort and performance when weightlifting. They enable a weightlifter to grip weights more securely. The two-in-one design eliminates the need to purchase weightlifting gloves and accessories separately. These gloves ensure a weightlifter is using proper technique and biomechanical movements. This may help prevent injuries to the hands and fingers. Finally, they are small and compact in size for easy portability, and are producible in various sizes and attractive colors.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

