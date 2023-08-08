InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Accessory for Corn Hole Games (CNC-954)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to keep score and sanitize your hands when playing corn hole," said one of two inventors, from Lexington, N.C., "so we invented the SANI SCORE. Our design could help to reduce the spread of viruses and germs through shared game pieces and it could provide added fun and convenience for players."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique accessory for corn hole games. In doing so, it allows the users to easily track the score. It also increases sanitation and safety and it provides a convenient place to hold a drink while playing. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-954, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp