InventHelp Inventors Develop Wearable Body Temperature Controller (NAM-267)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient and comfortable means of controlling body temperature," said one of two inventors, from Woodbury, Tenn., "so we invented the OASIS. Our design could allow users to stay outside longer and engage in activities without feeling too hot or cold."

The invention provides an effective way to control/regulate body temperature. In doing so, it offers an alternative to changing or adding articles of clothing. As a result, it enhances comfort, safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to feel chilly or overheated. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, sports fans, outdoor workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

