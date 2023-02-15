InventHelp Inventors Develops an Effortless Back Scrubbing Device (BSJ-646)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new and simple approach to washing my back independently and help the elderly and disable who have limited mobility," said one of the inventors from Twin Falls, Idaho, "so we invented the SHOWER BEAR. It is hands free and is appealing to children and adults."

The invention thoroughly scrubs and cleans the back without pain or discomfort and eliminates the use of a handled tools to scrub the back. This could contribute to cleaner, healthier skin and improved hygiene as well as offers a greater sense of independence and confidence. Convenient, effective, light weight, easy to use and install it is effortless and saves time and energy.

