InventHelp Inventors Develops Specialized Hand Truck for Beer Kegs (TPA-2663)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Jean Leban was a beer and liquor representative years ago when he saw the need for an easier way to handle beer kegs," said one of two inventors from St. Petersburg, Fla. "He and I brought the idea to life in 2016 to address the craft beer boom in the USA."

They created a prototype for the patented KEG BULL to offer a more efficient way to handle beer kegs. The modified hand truck is designed to enhance safety while transporting a keg. The unit decreases the risk of personal injury. The unit supports and stabilizes the keg while in transit to keep it from moving. It also makes it easier to deposit the load in beer coolers. Furthermore, the invention features an ergonomic design that saves time and effort while minimizing hassle.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2663, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

